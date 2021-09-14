PIDO Jarencio and his entire coaching staff returns at the helm of NorthPort when the Batang Pier resume their campaign in the PBA Philippine Cup on Wednesday.

Deputies Rensy Bajar and Jeff Napa also rejoin the team on Monday in Bacolor, Pampanga, giving them enough time to settle and prepare for NorthPort’s showdown against league leader TnT Tropang Giga.

“All NP coaches are cleared and are back in Pampanga,” according to team manager Bonnie Tan, who successfully held the fort for the franchise as Jarencio and his coaching staff recovered from COVID-19.

“Yes, I’m back,” Jarencio curtly said in a separate message.

In the absence of the coaching staff, Tan took over and had success calling the shots for the team, which completed a three-game sweep of its schedule from Sept. 8 to 12.

“Blessings combined with luck,” said Tan of his unbeaten run. “Nagkataon lang nakuha sa dasal and with the help of the players.”

Pido Jarencio

PHOTO: PBA Images

The turnaround had the Batang Pier climbing the standings at 4-3 for solo sixth place.

Now they try to sustain the streak against a hot Tropang Giga side, which only has one loss in nine games in the eliminations.

“TnT agad. Ang gandang welcome sa akin,” Jarencio quipped.

Big man Greg Slaughter is doubtful for the 3 p.m. encounter at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym due to cellulitis, a bacterial skin infection, which the 7-foot center said was only diagnosed by doctor only recently.

The same condition kept Slaughter out of NorthPort’s 96-94 win over NLEX Sunday night.

