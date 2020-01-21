PHOTO GALLERY: Ginebra puts on a different show for ka-Barangays in Governors' Cup victory party

BARANGAY Ginebra players put on a different show for their fans during the Governors Cup victory party.

Days after dominating the court, the Gin Kings showed off their moves on stage at Metrowalk in Pasig on Monday.

Fans had a blast as Finals MVP Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson and the rest of the squad provided the entertainment.

Check out the scenes from the victory party, the Gin Kings' fourth in as many years.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



