Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Jan 21
    PBA

    PHOTO GALLERY: Ginebra puts on a different show for ka-Barangays in Governors' Cup victory party

    by Jerome Ascano
    Just now
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    BARANGAY Ginebra players put on a different show for their fans during the Governors Cup victory party.

    Days after dominating the court, the Gin Kings showed off their moves on stage at Metrowalk in Pasig on Monday.

    Fans had a blast as Finals MVP Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson and the rest of the squad provided the entertainment.

    Check out the scenes from the victory party, the Gin Kings' fourth in as many years.

    Continue reading below ↓

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    Continue reading below ↓

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO


    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO


    Continue reading below ↓

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO


    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO


    Continue reading below ↓

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO


    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO


    Continue reading below ↓

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO


    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO


    Continue reading below ↓

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again