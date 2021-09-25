Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Sep 25
    PBA

    Phoenix big man Justin Chua out of sudden-death vs Ginebra

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    PHOENIX will miss not only the services of Vic Manuel but another key player in its do-or-die game against Barangay Ginebra.

    The Fuel Masters are also not going to have big man Justine Chua in the 4:35 p.m. encounter with the Kings at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym on Saturday after he was placed under the league’s health and safety protocols, SPIN.ph learned hours before the game.

    The 6-foot-7 Chua joins Manuel in the sideline as the 34-year-old veteran forward earlier went down with a groin injury.

    The absence of Chua and Manuel just evened things up with the defending champion Kings, who are without starters Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson.

    Winner of the sudden-death between Ginebra and Phoenix will clinch the eighth and final quarterfinals berth and face top seed TnT Tropang Giga in the playoffs.

    Justin Chua Phoenix vs Blackwater

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again