Phoenix welcomes back 'The Beast' with warm embrace after lifting of suspension

CLARK FREEPORT – Like a breath of fresh air, Phoenix was quick to welcome Calvin Abueva back to its loving arm.

“The team is very excited that Calvin is given a second chance to prove himself,” said team manager Paolo Bugia on Sunday shortly after the PBA officially lifted the long, indefinite suspension meted on the eccentric forward.

“We’re very happy for Calvin.”

PHOTO: @fuelmasters on Instagram

Continue reading below ↓

Abueva’s return couldn’t have come at a better time for the Fuel Masters, who are fresh from a thrilling 91-84 come-from-behind victory against Magnolia to raise their record at 3-2.

‘The Beast’ will play his first official game in the league after a 16-month absence on Monday against NLEX.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Team captain RJ Jazul said personally, he's happy to see Abueva back, the same thing with the entire Phoenix team.

"I'm just happy for him as we all are," said Jazul, who was a teammate of the former NCAA MVP from San Sebastian while they were still with Alaska.

"We're not only (happy) for the team, but most especially for Calvin."

Bugia said management expressed its thanks to league commissioner Willie Marcial and Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Baham Mitra for all the help and support they extended during the time Abueva was suspended.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.