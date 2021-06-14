Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Jun 14
    PBA

    New recruit Chris Banchero set to join Phoenix in scrimmages

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    PHOENIX is set to welcome guard Chris Banchero to his first official practice with the team.

    The 32-year-old Fil-Italian just arrived from the US and is completing his quarantine before he comes on board and join the Fuel Masters in their scrimmages in Batangas City.

    “He’s just completing his quarantine. Hopefully, by Thursday or the coming days Chris will be able to finally join us,” said coach Topex Robinson.

    Banchero came three weeks after training camp started as he waited for his vaccination for COVID-19 in the US to be completed before flying over.

    While he initially took part in Phoenix’s group practices, he hasn’t played in a 5-on-5 games with the entire Fuel Masters since being acquired by the franchise in mid-February trade with Magnolia Hotshots for enigmatic forward Calvin Abueva.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      His arrival comes just after a week when the team wrapped up its bubble training in Batangas that saw the Fuel Masters rent out houses near its training facility.

      Continue reading below ↓

      The players were divided into groups and assigned respective units where they stayed. The same system was followed by the coaching staff to cut down on the daily travel time from Manila to Batangas and back.

      The close-circuit system allowed the team to scrimmage twice a day.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      Continue reading below ↓

      The team brought all the things it needed, including a week’s supply of food, before going through its own bubble training.

      “Masaya actually. It gave you the feeling na parang nasa college kayo ulit living in a dorm,” said Robinson. “Every day, the players did their laundry, cooked their food, and other stuff.”

      Continue reading below ↓

      It likewise enhanced further the chemistry and camaraderie of the team going to the PBA 46th season.

      MORE FROM SPIN
      MORE FROM SPIN

        If team scrimmages still won’t be allowed in the NCR+ area, Robinson said the Fuel Masters are ready to go through the same routine again.

        Of course, with Banchero finally in tow.

        We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

        Read Next
        read more stories about:
        Sorry, no results found for
        Read the Story →
        PHOTO: PBA Images

        • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
        POLL

          Retake this Poll
          • Quiz

          Quiz Result
          Take this Quiz Again