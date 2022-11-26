Phoenix pounces on Prosper-less Terrafirma with 51-point rout

PHOENIX Super LPG strengthened its quarterfinal bid with a lopsided 135-84 win over Terrafirma at the close of their elimination round campaign in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Saturday at the Philsports Arena.

Phoenix vs Terrafirma recap

The Fuel Masters blew past the import-less Dyip with a 41-point second quarter on their way to ending the eliminations with a 6-6 win-loss record.

Phoenix went on to close the first half with a 67-30 lead, with the 37-point advantage becoming the fifth-most lopsided first half in league history, according to PBA statistics chief Fidel Mangonon.

With the middle of the pack still very tight, the Fuel Masters, with the win, are only assured of at least a playoff for a quarterfinal berth, and will still wait for the results of the other teams to determine their ranking.

Phoenix took the provisionary sixth place, with San Miguel (5-5) going down to seventh but will still play TNT as of posting time.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Terrafirma closed the conference with a 1-11 win-loss record after playing the last two games without import Lester Prosper due to health protocols.

Watch Now

Seven players scored in double figures for Phoenix with RR Garcia topscoring with 20 points, and Encho Serrano and Kaleb Wesson scoring 17 points apiece on their way to the ballclub tying the most points in franchise history.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Phoenix coach Topex Robinson said the team made sure not to relax as they considered the game as a playoff contest.

“We just honored the game. We just made sure that we focused on ourselves and not the competition because the moment you disrespect the other team, you are going to fall flat on your back. We made sure that everyone was in a united front because it’s playoff basketball,” said Robinson.

Joshua Munzon had 12 points for the Dyip at the close of their conference.

With the 51-point loss, Terrafirma suffered its second worst defeat in franchise history after its 130-76 loss to Bay Area just last October 21.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores:

Phoenix Super LPG 135 – Garcia 20, Serrano 17, Wesson 17, Perkins 16, Jazul 14, Lojera 11, Manganti 10, Tio 9, Muyang 8, Mocon 8, Anthony 3, Camacho 2, Rios 0, Pascual 0, Adamos 0.

Terrafirma 84 – Munzon 12, Camson 11, Mina 10, Alolino 9, Javelona 9, Gomez de Liano 8, Tiongson 7, Ramos 7, Gabayni 6, Cahilig 5, Grospe 0, Balagasay 0.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Quarters: 26-13; 67-30; 107-61; 135-84.