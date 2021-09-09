Perkins, Manuel deliver as Phoenix ends Terrafirma dream run

JASON Perkins poured 28 points as Phoenix Super LPG arrested Terrafirma’s three-game winning streak with a 96-84 victory on Thursday in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Don Honorio Ventura State University (DHVSU) gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Vic Manuel had nine of his 18 points in the fourth quarter as the Fuel Masters regained their winning ways and climbed to 3-5 and in a tie with the Dyip for eighth place in the standings.

The loss ended the Dyip’s win streak during the PBA restart where they defeated powerhouse teams San Miguel and Barangay Ginebra.

The Fuel Masters opened the fourth quarter on a 15-3, seven coming from Manuel, to lead by 17 points, 84-67. They never looked back as Phoenix posted its biggest lead at 18, 90-72.

Phoenix attacked early with an 11-0 start. Even with Terrafirma closing the gap, the Fuel Masters stayed the course through Perkins, who already had 20 points in the first half to take a 48-47 lead.

Matthew Wright had 15 points while Michael Calisaan, acquired during the offseason by Phoenix, had nine points and seven rebounds in the victory.

“Reality sets that they beat San Miguel, they beat Ginebra, they beat Blackwater,” said Phoenix Super LPG coach Topex Robinson. “That means they are really here on a mission. We just respected the team. We know that if we are not going to give our best basketball, that’s a recipe for a loss.”

Terrafirma appeared to have turned the table at the end of the third quarter after Eric Camson hit a deep three at the third-quarter buzzer to trail by only five points, 69-64, only for Phoenix to respond early in the fourth.

Aldrech Ramos topscored for Terrafirma with 13 points, but Andreas Cahilig only saw action for 10 minutes after an ankle injury. Juami Tiongson was also limited to eight points on 2 of 10 shooting from the field.

The scores:

Phoenix Super LPG 96 – Perkins 28, Manuel 18, Wright 15, Calisaan 9, Chua 9, Jazul 7, Banchero 4, Garcia 4, Pascual 2, Faundo 0, Demusis 0, Rios 0.

Terrafirma 84 – Ramos 13, Camson 11, Gabayni 11, Adams 11, McCarthy 10, Tiongson 8, Laput 4, Cahilig 4, Ganuelas-Rosser 4, Batiller 3, Calvo 3, Celda 2.

Quarters: 24-17; 48-47; 69-64; 96-84.

