Phoenix puts clamps on Converge to stop 5-game losing streak

PHOENIX Super LPG kept itself in contention for a quarterfinal berth in the PBA Philippine Cup, trouncing Converge, 89-66, on Saturday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Needing a win to avoid elimination, the Fuel Masters limited the FiberXers to only nine points in the second quarter in the blowout victory that snapped their five-game skid.

Phoenix also led by many as 37 points as it improved its record to 3-7.

Converge’s loss set up a wide open race for the final spots in the quarterfinals with the FiberXers now tied with sizzling Rain or Shine for eighth place with a 4-6 win-loss slate. Earlier in the day, the Elasto Painters beat Terrafirma, 97-82, for their third straight victory.

NorthPort is at 10th with a 3-6 win-loss record followed by Phoenix at 11th in the standings.

“It’s really been awhile and it’s really been challenging especially for me and I know the feeling is mutual with the players. But it is what it is. We have a choice. It’s either we are going to cry and be a victim about losing five straight games or move forward,” said Phoenix Super LPG coach Topex Robinson.

Matthew Wright topscored for Phoenix with 15 points. Robinson later revealed that Wright played his last game of the conference as he is scheduled to get married on Thursday on the same day that Phoenix will play its final game of the eliminations against Ginebra.

Jason Perkins added 14 points for the Fuel Masters, who jump out with a 47-20 halftime lead after limiting the FiberXers to only 17 percent from the field.

Aljun Melecio had 12 points, while Tyler Tio added 11 points for the Fuel Masters in the contest.

No player scored in double figures for the FiberXers with Abu Tratter and Tyrus Hill each scoring nine for their team.

The scores:

Phoenix Super LPG 89 – Wright 15, Perkins 14, Melecio 12, Tio 11, Muyang 10, Jazul 6, Anthony 5, Pascual 4, Rios 3, Mocon 2, Lalata 2, Porter 2, Serrano 2, Garcia 1, Manganti 0.

Converge 66 – Tratter 9, Hill 9, Adamos 8, Browne 7, Arana 7, Murrell 6, Tolomia 5, Ilagan 4, Ambohot 4, Ahanmisi 3, Bulanadi 2, Stockton 2, DiGregorio 0, Racal 0.

Quarters: 18-11; 47-20; 70-45; 89-66.

