    Phoenix rises from 16 point-hole, frustrates Blackwater for share of top spot

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    PHOENIX Super LPG overcame a 16-point deficit to defeat Blackwater, 100-95, on Monday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

    Jason Perkins, Calvin Abueva, and Matthew Wright led the Fuel Masters comeback after a lackadaisical start to extend their winning streak to three games.

    With the win, Phoenix improved its record to 7-3, joining Barangay Ginebra and TNT in first place in the team standings as of this writing to close in on twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

    Blackwater slipped to its seventh straight defeat to drop to 2-8.

    Justin Chua grabs one of his 11 rebounds.

    PHOTO: PBA Images

