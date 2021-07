THE PBA Philippine Cup game between Blackwater and Phoenix scheduled on Saturday has been postponed to a later date.

Phoenix vs Blackwater postponed

PHOTO: PBA Images

In a league advisory late Friday night, the 2 p.m. match is being put off due to health and safety protocols.

