No doubt in Topex's mind Wright taking money shot for Phoenix

PHOENIX Super LPG coach Topex Robinson said he had no doubt in his mind that the ball was bound for Matthew Wright with the game on the line, never mind if he had not made a single shot all game long.

Wright converted the game-winning basket with 2.6 seconds left to complete a stunning come-from-behind win by the Fuel Masters over Rain or Shine, 78-77, for only their second win in seven outings in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Before that game-winner, the 30-year-old Wright missed all his 14 shots in large part due to the stifling defense of Rain or Shine. But there was no question that the ball was bound for his hands in the final play.

“Matthew will win games for us and he will lose games for us,” said Robinson. “No matter what, he will always take a shot.”

“I don’t have to tell Matt to take a shot because no matter what, he will always take that shot. He is a winner. He wants to win. He will find ways to win,” he added.

Wright found ways to help the team other than his scoring as the 6-foot-4 guard grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out five assists. His teammates also picked up the slack as Jason Perkins and RR Garcia led the Fuel Masters back from the depths of a 15-point deficit in the final six minutes.

“We have to give credit to Rain or Shine’s defense. They really have solid defenders, really making it difficult for Matt to take shots. Again, he struggled a bit, Jason took over, guys like RR Garcia took over, CB (Banchero).”

“When the money shot came and he was open, there’s no doubt, he is going to take that shot,” said Robinson.

