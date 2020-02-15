Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Big blow for Phoenix ahead of Philippine Cup as Jake Pascual, Dave Marcelo suffer injuries

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now

    ADD Phoenix to the growing number of teams that have suffered major blows even before the PBA 45th season could tip off.

    The Fuel Masters won't have two big men when the season-opening Philippine Cup kicks off on March 8, including new acquisition Jake Pascual, who recently went down with an ACL injury.

    Also out is burly Dave Marcelo who underwent surgery to remove bones spurs on his foot.

    Phoenix is the latest team which suffered major casualty in its frontcourt prior to the all-Filipino conference after five-time champion San Miguel (June Mar Fajardo) and Barangay Ginebra (Greg Slaughter).

