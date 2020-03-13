Phoenix suspends practices, team activities due to virus threat

PHOENIX Super LPG has suspended team practices as well as its other activities due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a statement, the Fuel Masters have also suspended all of their activities as part of their precautionary measures against COVID-19.

“In light of the presidential announcement, the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters will suspend team practice and all activities until further notice. The safety and health of staff, players, coaches, and their families are our utmost priority. We are committed to follow all guidelines and protocols to keep everyone safe,” said the team in a statement posted on its social media accounts.

In line with the presidential announcement, we are suspending team practice and all activities until further notice. We prioritize everyone's safety and health above all. Take care, everyone.



Management of Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

The Fuel Masters were previously holding closed-door practices since the PBA called off the games of the Philippine Cup indefinitely on Wednesday.

Phoenix was supposed to make its 2020 Philippine Cup debut against TNT on Wednesday.