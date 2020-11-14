No. 2 Phoenix wary of upset bid by sizzling Magnolia

PHOENIX Super LPG guns for a semifinal berth on Saturday but head coach Topex Robinson expects a tough match-up in its clash against Magnolia in the PBA Philippine Cup.

The second-seeded Fuel Masters hold a twice-to-beat advantage as they go up against the Hotshots at 6:45 p.m.

Phoenix will face a Magnolia squad that previously reached the Philippine Cup finals on two consecutive occasions. The Fuel Masters are also up against a sizzling Hotshots who enter the quarterfinals on a six-game winning streak.

Robinson knows Magnolia is capable of pulling off an upset, but the rookie coach said what he only wants from his wards is to play their full effort in the matchup.

“We overachieved. We are happy at where we at. As long as hindi mawawala ‘yung joy, fulfillment, and competitiveness sa amin, we are going to be good whatever the result is,” Robinson said.

“We know that Magnolia is a strong team. We just want to make sure that when we get out of this bubble, we know that we gave our best. Kung saan man kaming dalhin, we will be always grateful for the opportunity. ‘Yung experience namin sa bubble will carry us over just what I’ve mentioned about our culture,” said Robinson.

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero expressed confidence that the Hotshots can overhaul the twice-to-beat disadvantage and force a rubber match set Monday.

“Three weeks ago, wala kami sa ganitong sitwasyon. Nabigyan kami ng chance. We will prepare hard kung ano man mangyari sa amin. At least, we gave our best. Kung saan kami makarating, I’m very proud of my players kasi marami kaming na-achieve dito sa bubble,” Victolero said.

