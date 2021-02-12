With only 8 players, Phoenix has plenty of room for draft haul, free agents

PHOENIX Super LPG is looking to bolster its roster through the draft and free agency even as the Fuel Masters seek to fill up spots in the team.

Head coach Topex Robinson said the Fuel Masters so far have only eight players in the line-up. He didn’t divulge the names of the players but Calvin Abueva leads the players who are under contract having recently signed to a three-year, max deal with the ballclub.

“As of now, we only have eight players and looking at the draft and free agency to solidify our line-up,” said Robinson.

But even with a roster still not complete, Phoenix is looking for a jackpot in the draft class that is being considered as one of the deepest ever.

The Fuel Masters will pick at No. 10 in the first round, and at No. 16 in the second round, a selection they obtained through a previous transaction in 2017 in which they sent Cyrus Baguio to NLEX in a three-team deal.

The Fuel Masters eye to beef up their roster after Dave Marcelo recently signed with TNT. Marcelo averaged 1.7 points and 1.8 rebounds in the bubble, but during the eliminations, he was third best in blocks with an output of 1.18 per contest while bringing the intangibles for the Fuel Masters.

“We as an organization are happy for Dave. We are grateful for his service and we wish him nothing but the best,” said Robinson.

Robinson said Phoenix has already began training last Monday in its preparation for the 2021 season.

The Fuel Masters are seeking to continue their winning ways in the coming season after finishing second in the eliminations with an 8-3 win-loss record.

Phoenix fell short of its title aspirations as it bowed to TNT in the rubber match of their best-of-five semifinals affair.

___

