Phoenix looking to make offers to Muyang, second-round picks

PHOENIX Super LPG is happy with what it is seeing with its rookies especially with its first rounder Larry Muyang, who, the team, believes will play a pivotal role this coming season.

Team manager Paolo Bugia said the Fuel Masters are looking at offering their first- and second-round draft picks soon after finally attending practice with the team this week.

“They just started practicing this week after the mandatory swab. We are looking to make an offer by the weekend, most notably for our picks in the first and second round,” said Bugia.

“For the rest, coaches and management will want to take a look at them more in coming practices,” he added.

Even though the Fuel Masters have already formed a strong core led by Matthew Wright and new acquisition Vic Manuel, Phoenix got marquee players in the draft, selecting Muyang in the first round before picking Nick Demusis and Aljun Melecio in the second round, and Reymar Caduyac, Max Hentschel, and Jerie Pingoy in the later rounds.

Continue reading below ↓

Of the rookies, Bugia said Muyang has been the most impressive as he lives up to the billing as one of the top bigs in the recent draft. A product of Letran, the 6-foot-6 Muyang was selected at No. 7 in the draft.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“We are happy with the rookies and especially impressed with Muyang. We believe he can be an essential addition to our core,” said Bugia.

From the looks of it, Phoenix is also determined to sign Demusis and Melecio, who the team was able to select at No. 18 and No. 19 in picks that were acquired following the trade that involved Manuel from Alaska as well as Calvin Abueva to Magnolia.

___

For more PBA updates, click here.