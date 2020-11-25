Phoenix eyes franchise milestone as TNT tries to extend bubble stay

PHOENIX Super LPG eyes a franchise milestone as the Fuel Masters try to eliminate the TNT Tropang Giga and book their first ever PBA finals appearance.

Game Four of the Philippine Cup best-of-five semifinal series is set at 6:45 p.m. at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center, with the Fuel Masters holding a 2-1 lead.

The Fuel Masters moved closer to the finals with a 92-89 win on Sunday.

Phoenix coach Topex Robinson is happy that the Fuel Masters have made it this far but knows they can do much more.

“We are deeply humbled and blessed that we are in this situation,” said Robinson. “More than anything else, it’s about how are we going to use our basketball as a platform to inspire a lot of people. By the way we are playing right now, it’s about inspiring others.”

“If we could go to the finals and inspire a lot of people, that’s what we are headed. We are going to stay as long as we could because we know that as long as we are going to give our best, winning will be the byproduct of everything that we are doing,” he added.

Phoenix drew a big game from an injured Matthew Wright, who scored a team-high 25 points including a turnaround jumper to seal the Game Three win.

Calvin Abueva also had an all-around game when he had 24 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists for the Fuel Masters.

Meanwhile, coach Bong Ravena is confident TNT can force a rubber match, saying breaks of the game didn’t come their way in the tight contest as they were close to gaining control late in the match.

"Execution lang sa depensa at opensa sa endgame. We just have to get over that hump, finish the game. Hindi porke't nahabol namin, okay na. We have to finish the game," said Ravena.

