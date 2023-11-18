Great Phoenix escape deals Rain or Shine a third successive loss

ANTIPOLO – Phoenix Super LPG returned to its winning ways, escaping with a 99-98 victory over Rain or Shine on Saturday in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center.

The Fuel Masters started the fourth on a 16-0 run before surviving a late push by the Elasto Painters to improve to 2-1 (win-loss) and atone for their defeat to league-leading Magnolia last Sunday.

The Elasto Painters continued to struggle, staying winless after three matches.

Johnathan Williams had 29 points and 18 rebounds to take charge after the locals led by Jason Perkins and Kenneth Tuffin got them back the lead with that furious fourth-quarter start.

The Fuel Masters, however, nearly squandered a 20-point lead as the Elasto Painters wiped out a 46-26 deficit in the second quarter, taking a 78-74, to open the fourth.

Rain or Shine still had a chance to steal the win when it came to within a point off a three-pointer by Santi Santillan with 33.2 seconds left.

Perkins missed a three-pointer in the next possession, but Rain or Shine couldn’t recover the ball during a frantic battle for possession.

Williams missed two free throws but Rain or Shine had only one second to work with.

Perkins had 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting from threes including two that sparked that key run in the fourth. Tyler Tio added 13 points while Sean Manganti had 10 points. Tuffin added nine points and 12 rebounds for Phoenix.

Santillan had 17 points but import DaJuan Summers struggled from the field, shooting just 3-of-13 from the field on his way to finishing with just 15 markers.

The scores:

Phoenix Super LPG 99 – Williams 29, Perkins 14, Tio 13, Manganti 10, Tuffin 9, Rivero 9, Mocon 6, Alejandro 3, Jazul 3, Verano 1, Daves 0, Camacho 0.

Rain or Shine 98 – Santillan 17, Caracut 15, Summers 15, Belo 9, Clarito 9, Nambatac 9, Belga 7, Mamuyac 7, Demusis 4, Borboran 4, Ildefonso 2.

Quarters: 27-16; 51-49; 74-78; 99-98.

