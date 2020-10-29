Phoenix stakes win streak vs Alaska as Abueva faces former team

PHOENIX Super LPG eyes its second straight win with Calvin Abueva aboard as he faces his old team Alaska on Thursday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

The Fuel Masters and the Aces collide at 4 p.m.

Phoenix (4-2) is actually shooting for its third straight victory after the Fuel Masters beat NLEX, 114-110, behind the explosive return of Abueva. Following a 16-month suspension that was lifted over the weekend, Abueva had 21 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

Interim coach Topex Robinson is seeing a lot of positives in the campaign so far, especially in the team’s willingness to play as one unit.

“We came here knowing we have shared values and beliefs. I was telling them that you have to have that common values and beliefs and we have a way to communicate it and that’s how we play. How we shared the basketball, we are always going to win. Guys are still helping each other out. I don’t know if you could hear our bench during that run. They were so loud. That’s how you really know that these guys care for each other,” said Robinson.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Aces, on the other hand, are going for their second straight win in the match-up. Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso sees a tough assignment against Abueva and company.

“I’m happy that Calvin is back. I really am. I think what would have been fair though to be honest is he plays against everyone. But it is what it is. We are in the situation where Phoenix is already playing well. They added Calvin. It’s really giving them that extra spark and extra All-Star. We will have our hands full,” said Cariaso.

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Alaska is fresh from a 99-96 win over Terrafirma last Tuesday to improve its card to 4-3.

The second game inside the Smart Giga Clark City bubble will also be equally something to watch as TNT resumes its campaign against NLEX at 6:45 p.m.

The Tropang GIGA hope to maintain their form and keep their unbeaten slate after their match on Monday against NorthPort was postponed as part of the precautionary measures being implemented by the league.

Exactly a week ago, TNT beat Blackwater, 109-96, but was forced to be in isolation after an Elite player became a probable case but was later cleared of the virus following a series of follow-up tests.

NLEX (1-5) is looking to avoid going down to its third straight defeat as the Road Warriors face former teammate Poy Erram for the first time since being traded during the offseason.

___

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.