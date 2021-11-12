Phoenix signs up free-agent Nico Salva for Governors Cup

VETERAN wingman Nico Salva earned a roster spot with Phoenix in the coming PBA Governors Cup.

The 31-year-old Salva was elevated by the Fuel Masters to its regular 5-on-5 team after initially signing him up to play for the team in the inaugural 3x3 tournament.

Phoenix team manager Paolo Bugia confirmed the inclusion of the former Ateneo standout in the team's 15-man roster for the import-spiced conference.

Meanwhile, taking over the place of Salva in the three-a-side tournament is third-year forward Jorey Napoles.

Joining Napoles in the 3x3 team of coach Willy Wilson are rookie draftee Raymar Caduyac, veteran guard Mike Gamboa, and Fil-Am Brandon Ganuelas Rosser.

“We included Jorey in our 3x3 team to give him more exposure. In light of this, we gave Nico Salva a chance at our 5x5 team this conference,” said Bugia.

Salva last played for Meralco in the Philippine Cup at the Clark bubble last year before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Continue reading below ↓

The Fuel Masters later signed him to play for their 3x3 team.

A two-time UAAP Finals MVP and a key member of five straight UAAP championship teams of Ateneo from 2008 to 2012, Salva was a second-round pick of NorthPort in the 2013 draft.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

He played briefly with the Batang Pier before bouncing around the league, suiting up for Barako Bull, Barangay Ginebra, Mahindra, and finally Meralco.

Salva won a championship with the Kings during the 2016 Governors Cup and twice made the finals with Meralco during the 2017 and 2019 Governors Cup.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.