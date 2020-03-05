MPBL mainstay Jhaymo Eguilos lands short-term deal with Phoenix

PHOENIX has signed MPBL mainstay Jhaymo Eguilos to a one-conference deal to beef up its frontline, according to his manager Danny Espiritu.

The 6-foot-5 Eguilos has been attending Phoenix practices while playing for the Batangas Athletics in the MPBL. His persistence was rewarded with a PBA deal.

Eguilos spent much of his playing career in the MPBL and the PBA D-League after he was left undrafted in 2013. He had a brief stint with Blackwater in the PBA.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Eguilos recently played for the Batangas City Athletics where he was the skipper of the team that captured the inaugural MPBL title in the 2018 Rajah Cup.

Eguilos is expected to get exposure in the frontline with Phoenix big men Jake Pascual and Dave Marcelo out injured and Calvin Abueva suspended.