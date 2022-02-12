Phoenix retains unrestricted free agent Jake Pascual on two-year deal

PHOENIX made sure another one of its unrestricted free agents would stay with the franchise.

Jake Pascual signed a new contract with Phoenix, two days before the Fuel Masters return to the court in the resumption of the PBA Governors Cup.

The big man out of San Beda was given a two-year deal by the Fuel Masters, signing in the presence of team manager Paolo Bugia.

“Two years (yung contract),” said Bugia Friday night, adding the old contract of Pascual is expiring at the end of the conference.

Re-signing the 33-year-old Pascual was certainly a breath of fresh air for Phoenix, which earlier lost guard Chris Banchero to the unrestricted free agent list despite a three-year offer made by the team.

The Fil-Italian guard ended up signing with the Meralco Bolts.

Like Banchero, Pascual belonged to the 2014 draft class that is eligible to become UFAs, starting this year.

Pascual was a first round pick of Barako Bull in the draft eight years ago.

