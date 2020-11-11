Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Wed, Nov 11
    Phoenix secures No. 2 seed after great fightback against Rain or Shine

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now

    PHOENIX Super LPG pulled off a grind-out win over Rain or Shine, 90-88, to secure the second seed and twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals of the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

    Jayson Perkins scored the go-ahead jumper with 33.1 seconds left to highlight a gritty Fuel Masters comeback - a lead they maintained until the final buzzer at the end of the single-round eliminations inside the league bubble.

    With the victory, the Fuel Masters took solo second behind Barangay Ginebra with an 8-3 win-loss record, dodging a bullet as it looked for the most part as if they would lose not just the game but also twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

    A loss by Phoenix by eight points or more against Rain or Shine would've given the Elastopainters and five-time defending champion San Miguel the incentive.

    But the Fuel Masters avoided complications with the come-from-behind win to complete what has been an impressive campaign for the Topex Robinson-coached squad.

    It was an unfortunate result for Rain or Shine, which went from a possible twice-to-beat incentive to slipping to No. 8 at the end of the eliminations - and a date with top seed Ginebra in the quarterfinals.

    The Fuel Masters, meanwhile, will face seventh-seed Magnolia, with third-seed TNT taking on sixth-ranked Alaska and fourth-place San Miguel battling fifth-seed Meralco in the quarterfinals scheduled to begin on Friday.

