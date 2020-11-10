Every point counts as Phoenix, RoS, TNT, SMB vie for Top Four spots

RAIN or Shine and Phoenix Super LPG’s quest for twice-to-beat advantage lie in their own hands entering the final day of the PBA Philippine Cup eliminations.

The Elastopainters defeated TNT, 80-74, on Tuesday to complete the quarterfinal cast, keeping NLEX out of the picture. San Miguel’s victory over NorthPort later in the night opened the possibility that seven teams will be tied for second place on 7-4 win-loss records at the close of the elimination round.

That, of course, will only happen if Rain or Shine beats Phoenix Super LPG on Wednesday and Meralco and Magnolia also win their final game in the eliminations against also-rans NorthPort and Blackwater, respectively.

Since ties in the PBA are broken through the quotient system except if the deadlock is for the eighth seed, the league will be looking at the points scored divided by the points given up in all matches involving the seven teams.

An unofficial computation done by SPIN.ph showed that in the event of a seven-way tie, TNT will get the second seed and a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals thanks to its superior +40 points differential aided by the Tropang Giga’s lopsided wins over Phoenix, San Miguel, and Meralco.

So how about the last two twice-to-beat spots in the quarterfinals?

Currently, Phoenix Super LPG and San Miguel have the inside track for the last two spots based on the points differential of +5 and -3, respectively. Rain or Shine is at -6 like Alaska, Meralco at -14, and Magnolia at -18.

Based again on the unofficial computation, a Rain or Shine win over Phoenix won’t be enough for the Elastopainters to secure a Top Four spot and twice-to-beat advantage. They need to win by four points or more.

Meanwhile, Phoenix only need to win over Rain or Shine to claim the twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

But if the Fuel Masters lose to the Elastopainters, Phoenix, according to our unofficial computation, can still clinch the twice-to-beat advantage if it doesn't lose by nine or more points.

If Phoenix loses by nine points or more, Rain or Shine and San Miguel will clinch the two remaining twice-to-beat incentives alongside Barangay Ginebra and TNT in the quarterfinals, leaving the Fuel Masters out of the Top Four.

But if Rain or Shine wins by only one to three points, Phoenix Super LPG and San Miguel get the No. 3 and No. 4 spots, based on our unofficial computations.

Let’s see how the race will pan out in Wednesday’s match.