Phoenix extends Marcelo for a year; Revilla, Mendoza get shorter time to prove worth

PHOENIX Pulse has signed Dave Marcelo, LA Revilla, and Jaypee Mendoza to fresh deals, the team announced on Tuesday.

Danny Espiritu, the representatives of the three players, said Marcelo was signed to a one-year contract, while Revilla and Mendoza were inked to a one-conference deal.

In his first full season with the team since being part of the trade that sent the fourth overall pick in the 2018 PBA draft, Marcelo was one of the role players of the Fuel Masters, as he became known for his rebounding and defensive abilities under head coach Louie Alas.

For the past season, Revilla, who has been with the Fuel Masters for two years, didn’t play for a part of the Commissioner’s Cup and the Governors’ Cup after surgery to remove bone spurs in his left foot.

Mendoza, meanwhile, has been with Phoenix Pulse since 2017 following a trade with Alaska.