Phoenix, NLEX, San Miguel among teams on Vic Manuel's wish list

PHOENIX, NLEX, and San Miguel are the teams on Vic Manuel’s wish list as the next possible destination in his PBA career.

The 33-year-old forward mentioned the three after expressing his desire to be traded following a falling out with mother ballclub Alaska.

Manuel has personally asked Aces coach Jeff Cariaso to work a trade for him and the Fuel Masters, Road Warriors, and the Beermen are among the teams mentioned.

As has been his practice with many of his players who demand trades, Danny Espiritu, who represents Manuel, also asked the Licab, Nueva Ecija native about the three teams he prefers to play for.

That Phoenix is on top of the list is understandable.

“Sabi niya puwede ako sa Phoenix kasi makakasama ko si Calvin,” said Espiritu, quoting Manuel, who has been a close friend of Fuel Masters superstar Calvin Abueva.

“Puwede rin ako sa NLEX kasi gusto ko si coach (Yeng Guiao). Puwede rin naman ako sa San Miguel kasi kaibigan ko si Arwind (Santos),” added the veteran sports agent. “Pero puwede rin naman ako kahit saang team.”

But in as much as Manuel is seeking his way out of the Aces, putting together a trade may take time.

While Manuel was able convey to the Alaska coach about his desire to get a fresh start with another team, Cariaso told the player to be patient a little bit.

“Sabi ni coach (Cariaso) okay mag-uusap kami ni manager (Dickie Bachmann) tungkol sa sinabi mo,” Espiritu said of Manuel’s Friday night meeting with the 48-year-old mentor.

“Tapos huwag ka lang magmadali kasi ang hirap namang i-trade ka kasi kailangan naman yung makukuha naming player ay equal value.”

Phoenix earlier told SPIN.ph it has yet to talk about the possibility of acquiring the services of Manuel following a surprising semifinal run in the last PBA Philippine Cup bubble.

Espiritu also mentioned the likes of Meralco and NLEX as among those which showed interest in Manuel, though nothing concrete has come out of their inquiries.