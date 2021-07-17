Why Banchero missed Phoenix's game vs former team Magnolia

PHOENIX missed out on new acquisition Chris Banchero, and while that should not be an excuse, his absence certainly has an impact on Phoenix’s loss to Magnolia on Saturday.

Why was Banchero missing?

Coach Topex Robinson disclosed the guard suffered a calf injury in the Fuel Masters’ practice last week that made him unavailable in the team’s debut in the PBA Philippine Cup.

He said the team obviously missed Banchero’s scoring and spunk, a factor that compounded Phoenix’s 80-73 setback against the Hotshots at the Ynares Sports Arena.

“The fact that we only went to the line eight times to Magnolia’s 32 free throws speaks well of how we missed somebody who goes strong to the basket. So I think that’s one of the keys that Chris brings in, his leadership,” said Robinson of Banchero.

The 32-year-old Fil-Italian guard suited up and even joined the Fuel Masters during their warmup.

But Robinson and his coaching staff opted to just rest him for future games.

“Actually he wanted to play pero we don’t want to gamble on it,” said Robinson. “We have a lot more games to play, so we want to make sure he’s healthy.

Banchero was acquired by Phoenix in a trade with Magnolia for Calvin Abueva in a deal that also involved an exchange in the selection order regarding picks during the recent rookie draft.

Abueva proved to be difference maker for the Hotshots as he finished with a double-double of 26 points and 10 rebounds in the win over the Fuel Masters.

