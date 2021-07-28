Slippery floor halts Phoenix-Meralco game

THE PBA Philippine Cup game between Phoenix and Meralco had to be delayed for an hour due to the slippery flooring of the Ynares Sports Arena brought about by the heavy rains on Wednesday night.

The game was stopped at the 4:07 mark of the second quarter brought about by the leakage on the roof of the venue that rendered the playing court unavailable.

The Bolts were leading, 33-26, when play was halted.

The league gave a one hour grace period before the game was later resumed,

Commissioner Willie Marcial however said, had the downpour continued and the arena still unplayable, the game would be stopped and played to another date.

As per league rules, games cancelled before halftime would be played all over again during its new playing date.

Games cancelled after the half, however, would be resumed on the same interval when it was halted.

