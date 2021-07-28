Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Jul 28
    PBA

    Slippery floor halts Phoenix-Meralco game

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

    THE PBA Philippine Cup game between Phoenix and Meralco had to be delayed for an hour due to the slippery flooring of the Ynares Sports Arena brought about by the heavy rains on Wednesday night.

    Phoenix vs Meralco halted

    The game was stopped at the 4:07 mark of the second quarter brought about by the leakage on the roof of the venue that rendered the playing court unavailable.

    The Bolts were leading, 33-26, when play was halted.

    Meralco vs Phoenix score stopped Ynares Arena Pasig

    Continue reading below ↓

    The league gave a one hour grace period before the game was later resumed,

    Commissioner Willie Marcial however said, had the downpour continued and the arena still unplayable, the game would be stopped and played to another date.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    As per league rules, games cancelled before halftime would be played all over again during its new playing date.

    Games cancelled after the half, however, would be resumed on the same interval when it was halted.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again