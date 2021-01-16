Phoenix makes RR Garcia feel at home with new two-year contract

NEARLY forgotten two years ago, RR Garcia made sure he’ll be remembered at least for the next two years.

The former UAAP MVP signed a new, two-season deal with Phoenix after serving a stellar role as part of the Fuel Masters’ bench mob in the last PBA Philippine Cup bubble.

The 31-year-old native of Zamboanga City was with his representative Ed Ponceja and Phoenix team manager Paolo Bugia when he signed the contract, whose terms were not made available.

Nonetheless, Garcia was very grateful for the new lease on life he had gotten in a career that appeared going nowhere in 2018.

The combo guard out of Far Eastern University found himself without a team after being relegated by TnT Tropang Giga in the free agent list following a rather forgettable stint with the franchise in 2017-18.

Looking for a solid back-up to bolster the Phoenix backcourt, former coach Louie Alas gambled and took Garcia during the 2019 Governors Cup.

Garcia was likewise a last-minute addition to the Phoenix roster entering the bubble in Clark as third option in a backcourt manned by RJ Jazul and Brian Heruela

He lost no time to prove he still belonged however, as the Fuel Masters made a strong run for a first ever finals stint.

In the eliminations alone, Garcia averaged 6.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, while hitting a high 39 percent from three-point range.

In the semis against former team TnT, he submitted 5.6 points average per game as the Fuel Masters blew a 2-1 lead to lose the best-of-five series that went the full route.

Now he has the next two years to equal or even surpass what he did for the team in the bubble.

___

