Phoenix lets go of Matthew Wright 'with a heavy heart'

PHOENIX management said it respects the decision of Matthew Wright not to renew his contract with the franchise, in effect ending a six-year partnership that produced two semifinal appearances.

While it pained the Fuel Masters to let go the longest tenured player in franchise history, they also made it clear they won’t stand in the way of Wright’s decision to seek a better future for himself and his family.

The Fuel Masters and Wright failed to reach an agreement on a new contract.

Wright is considering taking an offer to play in the Japan B League.

“As applicable to any player of the team, we shall abide with the existing policies of the PBA with regard to players opting to play abroad,” said the team in a statement released Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Wright went on social media to express his gratitude to the entire Phoenix family for the six years he spent with the team as its No. 4 pick in the 2016 special PBA draft.

The contract of Wright expires at the end of the month.

The arrival of Wright made the Fuel Masters a playoff-contendr, making the semifinals during the 2019 Philippine Cup under former coach Louie Alas, and in the 2020 edition of the same conference held at the Clark bubble.

It was at the Clark bubble where Phoenix, coached by Topex Robinson, came close to earning a first-ever finals berth when it dragged TNT Tropang Giga to a deciding Game 5 in their semifinals series, which the Fuel Masters eventually lost, 91-81.

Those glory days with Wright are certainly not lost on the Fuel Masters.

“The team is grateful for all the blood, sweat and tears he (Wright) put into this franchise. We know that he will keep the Phoenix flame burning within him wherever he may go,” said the team.

“The Phoenix Super LPG Fuelmasters wish Matthew Wright all the best in his future endeavors.”

