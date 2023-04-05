Phoenix grants Jarin wish as RR Garcia, Larry Muyang signed to new deals

JAMIKE Jarin’s wish to keep the Phoenix core intact is beginning to take shape.

The Fuel Masters renewed the contracts of veteran guard RR Garcia and young big man Larry Muyang just before the Holy Week break.

RR Garcia, Larry Muyang sign new Phoenix deals

Garcia, 33, was signed to a one-year deal, according to his representative Ed Ponceja.

Muyang, 26, on the other hand, came to terms on a new two-year deal, as per his agent Edgar Mangahas.

Shortly after Phoenix’s campaign ended, Jarin sounded off his hopes to see the entire Fuel Masters return for another run by next season.

“I would want to see everybody come back because we have a group of very hardworking players that deserve to be in the PBA,” said Jarin after the Fuel Masters were eliminated in the playoffs by top seed TNT Tropang Giga.

“We were just going to be better with their attitude and the culture that we’ve built. So I want to everybody to come back and just get better.”

Garcia has been with Phoenix since the 2019 Governors’ Cup when the team was still under coach Louie Alas.

Muyang on the other hand, was a first-round pick of Phoenix in the 2021 draft out of Letran College.