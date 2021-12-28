Phoenix import Paul Harris diagnosed with 'mild groin injury'

PAUL Harris is seeking further tests to assess the injury he suffered early in Phoenix’s Christmas Day game against NLEX in the PBA Governors Cup.

Coach Topex Robinson said Harris suffered a mild groin injury, although the import will need further evauation to know the full extent of the injury.

“He will have a check-up to verify it,” said the Phoenix mentor in a short text message.

Harris suffered the injury early in the Fuel Masters’ game against the previously unbeaten Road Warriors.

The champion import felt pain in his thigh during the game that he asked Robinson to immediately take him out on the floor.

“It’s not a complete injury. Beterano, e. Naramdaman niya, so nagpa-pull out kaya hindi natuluyan,” said team manager Paolo Bugia.

Harris suited up for just over two minutes and had two points, a rebound, and an assist before Robinson decided to pull him out for good.

Even without their import, the Fuel Masters managed to thrive and eventually pulled off a 102-93 win to hand the Road Warriors their first loss in the conference.

“Thanfully, naka-rest siya and good thing, we’re able to get a win at the same time,” said Bugia.

The Fuel Masters will have a two-week rest and won’t play again until Jan. 8 when they take on the San Miguel Beermen, who also sport a 3-2 record like Phoenix.

The break gives Harris the chance to rest his injured groin.

“We have a two-week rest so we can use that,” said Bugia. “But we’re still hoping for the best.”

