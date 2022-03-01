Phoenix bringing in Du'Vaughn Maxwell to replace Dominique Sutton

PHOENIX makes a crucial move in a bid to salvage its flailing playoff hopes in the PBA Governors' Cup.
The Fuel Masters are bringing Du'Vaughn Maxwell as a replacement for Dominique Sutton.
The 30-year-old Maxwell is arriving on Tuesday night, according to team manager Paolo Bugia in time for the team's game against Alaska on Thursday.
Bugia said Maxwell, a product of Hampton University, is in decent playing shape, noting the import 'just came from a tournament last week.'
Dominique Sutton is out, Du'Vaughn Maxwell is in for Phoenix.
Maxwell also had a prior stint with Cherkasy Monkeys in the Ukrainian SuperLeague.
But he'll definitely have his hands full for Phoenix, which needs to win its remaining games against the Aces and Meralco Bolts to boost their bid for a berth in the quarterfinals.
The Fuel Masters currently carry a 4-5 record and lost their last three outings.
Sutton played four games for the team as replacement for original choice Paul Harris, but the Fuel Masters went 1-3 during that stretch. The lone win came in his debut game with Phoenix, at the expense of TNT, 93-92.
