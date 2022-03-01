Phoenix bringing in Du'Vaughn Maxwell to replace Dominique Sutton

PHOENIX makes a crucial move in a bid to salvage its flailing playoff hopes in the PBA Governors' Cup.

The Fuel Masters are bringing Du'Vaughn Maxwell as a replacement for Dominique Sutton.

The 30-year-old Maxwell is arriving on Tuesday night, according to team manager Paolo Bugia in time for the team's game against Alaska on Thursday.

Bugia said Maxwell, a product of Hampton University, is in decent playing shape, noting the import 'just came from a tournament last week.'

Dominique Sutton is out, Du'Vaughn Maxwell is in for Phoenix.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Maxwell also had a prior stint with Cherkasy Monkeys in the Ukrainian SuperLeague.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

But he'll definitely have his hands full for Phoenix, which needs to win its remaining games against the Aces and Meralco Bolts to boost their bid for a berth in the quarterfinals.

The Fuel Masters currently carry a 4-5 record and lost their last three outings.

Sutton played four games for the team as replacement for original choice Paul Harris, but the Fuel Masters went 1-3 during that stretch. The lone win came in his debut game with Phoenix, at the expense of TNT, 93-92.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.