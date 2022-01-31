Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Chris Banchero chooses to become an unrestricted free agent

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    Chris Banchero Phoenix Paolo Bugia
    Phoenix guard Chris Banchero is turning free agent at the end of his contract on Monday, says team manager Paolo Bugia.
    PHOTO: Jaime Campos | PBA Images

    CHRIS Banchero is set to exercise his rights as a PBA unrestricted free agent once his contract with Phoenix expires just before midnight of Monday.

    Team manager Paolo Bugia admitted the 33-year-old Fil-Italian already told management about his decision to turn UFA although talks on him re-signing with the Fuel Masters are still ongoing.

    Banchero to field offers

    “Yes, he will (become a UFA). He wants to see the best offer come Feb. 1,” said the Phoenix executive.

      Bugia said the Fuel Masters have a pending offer to Banchero, who they acquired in an off-season trade with Magnolia for Calvin Abueva.

      “We’re still convincing him to sign,” he added. “We are in constant communication naman with him every day.

      “So let’s see.”

      The 6-foot-1 Banchero is the latest player to opt for unrestricted free agency under the league rule that gives seven-year veterans beginning with the 2014 draft the freedom to choose which team to play for without restrictions.

      Previously, PBA teams hold the rights of first refusal on all players with expired contracts, unless relinquished.

