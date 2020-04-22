Phoenix Fuel Masters donate part of salary to buy essential goods, PPE

THE Phoenix Fuel Masters answered the call to help frontliners and fellow Filipinos in need during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team pooled together part of their salaries for the month of April to buy essential goods for relief packages and the purchase of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) for use of medical health workers.

The initial batch of food packages (rice, canned goods, noodles, coffee, among others) had already been distributed Wednesday in San Juan, which reached around 400 households.

Phoenix PBA board of governor Atty. Raymond Zorilla along with team manager Paolo Bugia and star player Calvin Abueva made a courtesy call to San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora for the proper distribution of the essential goods.

Abueva incidentally, currently resides in San Juan, where he also operates a restaurant.

“It’s just our team’s small way of helping front liners and the public in the fight against COVID-19,” said Bugia, adding that players, coaching staff, and management all contributed to the effort.

By Friday, the Fuel Masters will take their act to nearby Pasig City and distribute PPE to various hospitals.

“Mga protective suits and masks naman yung ipamimigay ng team sa Pasig,” said Bugia.