Streaking Phoenix wins fifth straight as TNT crashes yet again

ANTIPOLO – Rookies Encho Serrano and Tyler Tio nailed the crucial free throws down the stretch as Phoenix beat TNT, 91-88, on Sunday to extend its winning streak to five in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The Fuel Masters made the important charities in the end game at the Ynares Center to sustain a surprising run in the mid-season conference, catching another big fish to improve to 5-3 (win-loss) overall.

Cam Oliver missed TNT's final three-point attempt with 2.6 seconds, condemning the Tropang Giga to a second straight defeat and a disappointing 3-4 card.

Kaleb Wesson had 23 points, 17 rebounds, and four steals, and four blocks to lead the Fuel Masters, who held on the endgame to protect a lead that reached as high as 17 points.

Serrano scored 16 points and drew a foul from Jayson Castro at the 1:09 mark for the free throws that broke an 88-88 tie. Tio grabbed a crucial rebound off an RR Pogoy miss and converted two free throws to increase the lead.

“These guys really are fighting for every possession,” said Phoenix coach Topex Robinson. “You get courage by knowing that it’s not the absence of fear but knowing that someone’s behind you. That’s where we are getting our energy from.”

“Guys are so active. We know that the only way to beat a strong team like Talk ‘N Text is to outwork them. We are the least talented team in this league. We just have to work together,” said Robinson.

Javee Mocon added 13 points and RJ Jazul added 12 points built around three three-pointers.

Calvin Oftana had 27 points including seven threes for TNT but the team missed the services of Mikey Williams, who was suspended by the team for missing practice on Saturday.

Pogoy added 22 points and Oliver added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Tropang Giga.

The scores:

Phoenix Super LPG 91 – Wesson 23, Serrano 16, Mocon 13, Jazul 12, Lojera 6, Anthony 6, Tio 6, Camacho 6, Pascual 3, Muyang 0, Manganti 0, Rios 0, Garcia 0, Robles 0.

TNT 88 – Oftana 27, Pogoy 22, Oliver 20, Khobuntin 8, Castro 6, K. Williams 2, Erram 0, Heruela 0, Alejandro 0, Marcelo 0.

Quarters: 17-7; 47-38; 74-71; 91-88.

