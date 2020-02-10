Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Feb 10
    PBA

    Phoenix beats Dankook University in tuneup ahead of Philippine Cup

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

    PHOENIX Pulse defeated Dankook University, 87-79, on Monday in a tune-up game.

    Jason Perkins finished with 25 points to lead the Fuel Masters to victory in their first tune-up game in their build-up for the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

    Matthew Wright added 15 points and Jake Pascual had 11 points for Phoenix.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Jorey Napoles chipped in 10 points for Phoenix, which pulled away in the second quarter after outscoring the visiting Korean side, 24-18, for a 46-36 halftime lead.

    Dankook cut the deficit to six, 67-61, in the third period, but Perkins scored eight in the fourth quarter to pull away again.

    Phoenix will play in a mini-tournament it organized with five-time Philippine Cup champion San Miguel, NLEX and Alaska next week.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Recommended Videos
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again