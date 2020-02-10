Phoenix beats Dankook University in tuneup ahead of Philippine Cup

PHOENIX Pulse defeated Dankook University, 87-79, on Monday in a tune-up game.
Jason Perkins finished with 25 points to lead the Fuel Masters to victory in their first tune-up game in their build-up for the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.
Matthew Wright added 15 points and Jake Pascual had 11 points for Phoenix.
Jorey Napoles chipped in 10 points for Phoenix, which pulled away in the second quarter after outscoring the visiting Korean side, 24-18, for a 46-36 halftime lead.
Dankook cut the deficit to six, 67-61, in the third period, but Perkins scored eight in the fourth quarter to pull away again.
Phoenix will play in a mini-tournament it organized with five-time Philippine Cup champion San Miguel, NLEX and Alaska next week.