Phoenix beats Dankook University in tuneup ahead of Philippine Cup

PHOENIX Pulse defeated Dankook University, 87-79, on Monday in a tune-up game.

Jason Perkins finished with 25 points to lead the Fuel Masters to victory in their first tune-up game in their build-up for the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

Matthew Wright added 15 points and Jake Pascual had 11 points for Phoenix.

PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

Continue reading below ↓

Jorey Napoles chipped in 10 points for Phoenix, which pulled away in the second quarter after outscoring the visiting Korean side, 24-18, for a 46-36 halftime lead.

Dankook cut the deficit to six, 67-61, in the third period, but Perkins scored eight in the fourth quarter to pull away again.

Phoenix will play in a mini-tournament it organized with five-time Philippine Cup champion San Miguel, NLEX and Alaska next week.