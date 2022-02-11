Phoenix bringing in new import in Dominique Sutton

PHOENIX is bringing in a new import over the weekend to help in its PBA Governors Cup campaign.

Dominique Sutton makes a league comeback for the Fuel Masters, who will be his third PBA team since first coming over in 2014.

PBA comeback

The 35-year-old former Kansas State and North Carolina Central stalwart previously suited up for Air21 eight years ago and NorthPort in 2016.

He is coming off a stint with Al-Ahli in the Bahrain Basketball Association.

Sutton however, wouldn't be available for Phoenix's first game in the conference restart against TNT Tropang Giga on Sunday, prompting the Fuel Masters to initially utilize back up Donald Tankoua.

The arrival of Sutton meant original import Paul Harris has not fully healed from the hamstring injury he suffered early in the team's 102-93 win over NLEX on Christmas Day.

The Fuel Masters won three of their first five games with Harris around.

