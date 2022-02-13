Phoenix deals TNT a stinging loss after gallant comeback

MATTHEW Wright scored on an uncontested lay-up with 1.3 seconds left as Phoenix Super LPG escaped with a 93-92 win over TNT on Sunday in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.
Wright made a wide-open, go-ahead lay-up as he came away with the leather after Jayson Castro was stripped of the ball in TNT's possession, saving the day for a Phoenix side that blew a 12-point second-quarter lead.
In the game's final play, Phoenix came up with the defensive stop as Jason Perkins blocked an alley-oop attempt by Troy Rosario off the inbound.
“It’s going to be everybody helping each other out. Guys might struggle. Our regular scorers might struggle a bit but whoever has a chance to contribute in any way they can, specially defensively, that’s much appreciated in this team,” said Phoenix coach Topex Robinson.
Phoenix improved to 4-2 (win-loss) after its second straight win while sending the Fiba qualifiers’ bound-TNT squad to its second straight defeat, dropping to 2-4.
Mikey, TNT fall short
The loss also spoiled a heroic effort by Mikey Williams, who exploded with 13 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter while carrying a major scoring load in the absence of injured starters Poy Erram and RR Pogoy.
Wright actually had a double-double, finishing with 27 points and 10 assists for Phoenix, but it was a collective effort with RJ Jazul scoring 16 points and new import Dominique Sutton adding 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Perkins added 12 points including a lay-up with 27.1 seconds left that cut TNT’s lead to one, 92-91.
Williams provided the highlight of the game, eluding Jazul with a crossover move and scoring with the left hand over Perkins to give TNT an 83-76 lead.
Gab Banal had 18 markers and Aaron Fuller had 11 points and 23 rebounds in a losing cause as TNT suffered its second consecutive defeat after losing to Magnolia just last Friday.
The scores:
Phoenix Super LPG 93 – Wright 27, Jazul 16, Sutton 13, Perkins 12, Manganti 10, Pascual 4, Chua 3, Garciam 2, Melecio 2, Rios 2, Robles 2, Demusis 0, Camacho 0.
TNT 92 – M. Williams 22, Banal 18, Fuller 11, Castro 11, Rosario 11, Montalbo 9, K. Williams 6, Alejandro 4, Reyes 0, Khobuntin 0, Heruela 0, Marcelo 0.
Quarters: 21-15; 44-41; 72-70; 93-92.
