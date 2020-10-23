Phoenix wipes out 17-point Magnolia lead behind a blazing finish

THE Magnolia Hotshots got a dose of their own medicine.

Phoenix Super LPG erased a 17-point Magnolia lead behind a blazing finish on the way to a 91-84 win on Friday night, snapping a two-game losing streak in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

The Fuel Masters didn’t looked fatigued at all in their third game in five days inside the bubble, scoring 22 unanswered points to take the lead, 89-80, late in the match to improve to 3-2 (win-loss).

Ironically, 22 points was also the deficit Magnolia had to overcome against NLEX nine days ago in its only victory in the bubble thus far.

Magnolia suffered its third straight defeat after Phoenix overcame a 62-45 deficit to steal victory, deflating the Hotshots' confidence heading to their rivalry match against Barangay Ginebra on Sunday.