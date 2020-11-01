Phoenix appoints Topex Robinson as full-time head coach

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – No more "interim" word on Topex Robinson’s title as coach of Phoenix.

The Fuel Masters formally elevated Robinson as the new head coach of the team in its ongoing campaign in the PBA Philippine Cup.

“The Phoenix Super LPG Fule Masters is happy to announce that coach Topex Robinson will be permanently retained as head coach of the team effective Nov. 1, 2020,” said Phoenix management in a statement.

Robinson was appointed on an interim basis after taking over the coaching reins from Louie Alas just weeks prior to the bubble season.

So far, everything is going well for the Fuel Masters halfway through their elimination round campaign, carrying a 4-3 (win-loss) slate for sixth place in the mad race for berths in the quarterfinals.

Phoenix also welcomed back the return of key player Calvin Abueva in its fold following a 16-month suspension, and is expecting big guard Alex Mallari to come on board in their coming games after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Management signified its complete trust on the coaching ability of Robinson.

"We look forward to achieving more with him as he continuesto further develop the team's potential, while establishing a franchise with a winning culture," part of the Phoenix statement read.

