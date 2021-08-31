PBA Philippine Cup resumes with Wednesday tripleheader

THE 2021 PBA Philippine Cup is set to resume on Wednesday with a tripleheader at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

TNT is set to face off against winless Blackwater at 12:30 p.m., while Magnolia Pambansang Manok clashes with Meralco at 6 p.m.

San Miguel, meanwhile, also takes the court in the PBA restart when it goes up against Terrafirma at 3 p.m.

The Hotshots and the Tropang Giga lead the pack with 4-0 and 3-0 cards, respectively.

The PBA released the schedule for the week after teams underwent the mandatory RT-PCR test on Monday for the games that will be held from Wednesday to Sunday.

On Thursday, NLEX will play Alaska on Thursday at 2 p.m., while Rain or Shine clashes with Phoenix Super LPG at 4:35 p.m.

Barangay Ginebra returns to the court on Friday as it tackles Terrafirma at 3 p.m., the second game of a tripleheader.

Magnolia battles Blackwater at 12:30 p.m., while TNT goes up against Meralco at 6 p.m. on the same day.

On Saturday, Phoenix Super LPG clashes with NLEX at 2 p.m., followed by the match between Alaska and San Miguel at 4:35 p.m.

The Sunday tripleheader will feature Terrafirma against Blackwater at 2 p.m., Meralco taking on Barangay Ginebra at 4:35 p.m., and Magnolia opposite TNT at 7 p.m.

