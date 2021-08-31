Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Aug 31
    PBA

    PBA Philippine Cup resumes with Wednesday tripleheader

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Coach Nash Racela and the winless Blackwater Bossing take on coach Chot Reyes and the unbeaten TNT Tropang Giga.

    THE 2021 PBA Philippine Cup is set to resume on Wednesday with a tripleheader at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

    TNT is set to face off against winless Blackwater at 12:30 p.m., while Magnolia Pambansang Manok clashes with Meralco at 6 p.m.

    San Miguel, meanwhile, also takes the court in the PBA restart when it goes up against Terrafirma at 3 p.m.

    The Hotshots and the Tropang Giga lead the pack with 4-0 and 3-0 cards, respectively.

    The PBA released the schedule for the week after teams underwent the mandatory RT-PCR test on Monday for the games that will be held from Wednesday to Sunday.

    On Thursday, NLEX will play Alaska on Thursday at 2 p.m., while Rain or Shine clashes with Phoenix Super LPG at 4:35 p.m.

    Jayson Castro DHVSUJayson Castro

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Barangay Ginebra returns to the court on Friday as it tackles Terrafirma at 3 p.m., the second game of a tripleheader.

      Magnolia battles Blackwater at 12:30 p.m., while TNT goes up against Meralco at 6 p.m. on the same day.

      On Saturday, Phoenix Super LPG clashes with NLEX at 2 p.m., followed by the match between Alaska and San Miguel at 4:35 p.m.

      The Sunday tripleheader will feature Terrafirma against Blackwater at 2 p.m., Meralco taking on Barangay Ginebra at 4:35 p.m., and Magnolia opposite TNT at 7 p.m.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Coach Nash Racela and the winless Blackwater Bossing take on coach Chot Reyes and the unbeaten TNT Tropang Giga.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again