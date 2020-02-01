NLEX rewards top shooter Philip Paniamogan with two-year extension

NLEX kept its most prolific shooter last season, re-signing Philip Paniamogan to a two-year contract with the Road Warriors.

The Road Warriors have given Paniamogan a fresh deal after a solid showing with the team in the 2019 season. The deal was finalized recently, with Paniamogan along with his representative Danny Espiritu signing the contract with an NLEX representative.

Paniamogan is once again expected to become a vital piece to NLEX’s bid to win its first-ever crown in the 2020 season of the PBA.

Known for his outside shooting, Paniamogan converted a team-high 58 three-pointers in 2019, and he averaged 7.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists for the Road Warriors.

After playing with the NorthPort and Columbian franchises in his first three years in the PBA, Paniamogan shifted to the MPBL where he played for Makati. Following his impressive showing with Makati, the former Jose Rizal University standout was able to return to the professional league through NLEX.

Also signing for NLEX is another three-point shooter in former San Beda cager AC Soberano, who was inked with a one-year contract.