Petro Gazz outlasts Chery Tiggo, closes in on PVL semis berth

PETRO Gazz moved a win away from securing the third semifinal berth with a 25-14, 24-26, 25-13, 21-25, 15-9 bounce-back victory over Chery Tiggo in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference (PVL) on Saturday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Lindsey Vander-Weide and MJ Phillips led the way for the Angels with a combined nine points in the decider, finishing with 29 and 23 points, respectively.

"We'll take it, every win. Five, four, three, we need every game eh. So, magandang lesson na 'to coming from our loss last game," Petro Gazz head coach Rald Ricafort said after the Angels atoned for a loss to Cignal and improved to 4-2.

Myla Pablo broke a 6-all deadlock in the fifth set with her third point of the match before Phillips drilled four consecutive points to widen the cushion for the Angels, 11-7.

Mylene Paat stopped the bleeding for Chery Tiggo with back-to-back points, 12-9, to cap a 21-point outing, but back-to-black blocks courtesy of Vander-Weide and Aiza Pontillas put the finishing touches to the win, 15-9.

Pontillas finished with eight points, while Remy Palma chipped in nine for Petro Gazz.

"Yung lesson coming from the Cignal loss, doon ko talaga kailangan sa fifth set. 'Yung composure, 'yung mawala na 'yung complacency and overeagerness sa mga movements," Ricafort said.

Carandang was the next best scorer for the Crossovers with 17 points as import Jelena Cvijovic was limited to only eight markers.