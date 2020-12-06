Perpetual Help center Ben Adamos declares for PBA Draft

PERPETUAL center Ben Adamos is making the jump to the pros.

The 6-foot-6 center is ready to take the next challenge in his basketball career, declaring for the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft after his lone season with the Altas.

"Gusto ko pong magpasalamat sa lahat ng binigay ninyong opportunity sa akin at na makapaglaro para sa Perpetual. Pinagdesisyunan ko na po na i-take sa next level at sumali sa darating na draft sa PBA," he said, with his main motivation being his desire to help his family.

"Kailangan kong tulungan ang pamilya ko sa Albay. Mahirap ang buhay ngayon doon dahil binagyo kami at gusto ko silang tulungan kasi matatanda na din ang mga magulang ko."

Adamos, 24, was a beast down low for Perpetual last year under coach Frankie Lim.

He posted averages of 11.6 points on 45.1-percent shooting, alongside 8.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks to help the Las Pinas-based school collect a 5-13 win-loss record in NCAA Season 95.

Prior to his stint with the Altas, the Albay-born banger has also had stints with Technological Institute of the Philippines and San Beda.

He actually won two NCAA titles in his time with the Red Lions.

Adamos also showed his worth in Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), norming 8.8 points and 7.2 rebounds in his time with Bacolod Master Sardines.

