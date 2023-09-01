PBA yet to be advised about Bay Area Dragons disbandment

THE PBA hasn’t been formally notified yet about the Bay Area Dragons’ likely pullout from the season-opening Commissioner’s Cup.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said he hasn’t heard yet from management of the Hong Kong-based franchise about the situation of the Dragons, who were set for another tour of duty in Asia’s pioneering pro league as earlier announced.

But a report by South China Morning Post, a Hong Kong-based, English language-newspaper, bared contracts of all players were terminated during an online meeting of the team.

The move stunned the entire squad especially since Bay Area only recently announced the signing of new players who will comprise the roster competing in the PBA and the EASL (East Asia Super League).

“Wala pa silang formal na sinasabi sa amin tungkol diyan,” said Marcial when asked for his reaction about the latest development to hit the team that reached the Commissioner’s Cup finals last year.

According to the report, financial dilemma is behind the decision to break up the Dragons, who were formed to specifically compete in the EASL’s inaugural home-and-away season last year.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the home-and-away format didn’t push through, with the tournament eventually being held in Japan where the Dragons, featuring imports Andrew Nicholson and Myles Powell along with locals Zhu Songwei, Kobey Lam, Glen Yang, Duncan Reid, and Hayden Blankley finished a strong third.

But it was their remarkable performance in the Commissioner’s Cup under coach Brian Goorjian that endeared the team to Filipino basketball fans especially after taking Ginebra to the limit before losing in Game 7 of the finals, 114-99, before a record crowd of 54,589 at the Philippine Arena.

EASL CEO and co-founder Matt Beyer has also yet to make an official announcement on the matter, although sources said a major development is expected to be revealed within next week.