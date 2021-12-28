PBA yearender: ROS young guns take spotlight as old reliable shifts focus

RAIN or Shine began 2021 by promoting a new head coach while keeping their core players with new contracts that will take the Elastopainters into the future. There were also disappointments and a PBA veteran that took on the world of politics. Here’s the year that was for the Elastopainters.

GAVINA TAKES OVER

The Elastopainters made a change in the coaching ranks, elevating Chris Gavina as head coach last February with Caloy Garcia appointed as consultant and head of basketball operations. Gavina, whose last PBA head coaching stint was with the Kia franchise, picked up his first win as Rain or Shine’s head mentor with an 83-82 win over NLEX last July 16.

LOWEST SCORING OUTPUT

The Elastopainters avoided entering the record books of futility in their July 28 game when they only scored 48 points in a 26-point loss to Alaska. Rain or Shine was one point shy of matching the mark of Formula Shell in the 2000 All-Filipino Cup where they were held to only 47 points by Mobiline.

SWEEP IN QUARTERFINALS

Rain or Shine had a decent campaign in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup where it finished sixth in the team standings with a 6-5 win-loss card, but suffered an early exit when they were swept by eventual runner-up Magnolia in two games.

JAMES YAP TAKES A LEAVE

After recovering from an injury, James Yap returned to the Elastopainters for seven games in Bacolor. But after the Philippine Cup campaign, the two-time PBA MVP took a temporary leave of absence from the team after his decision to run as councilor in San Juan City.

RAIN OR SHINE RE-SIGNS KEY PLAYERS

The Elastopainters took a step in maintaining their competitiveness, signing key players led by Rey Nambatac, who signed a three-year maximum deal prior to the start of the Governors’ Cup that reasserted his class as the top guy of the ballclub.

Nambatac had clutch moments during the season, including a game-winner against San Miguel in their 95-93 win last September 12 in Bacolor. In his first conference since the new deal, Nambatac also played the hero’s role in their 90-88 win over Phoenix last December 16 where he scored the marginal basket in the win.

Also inking fresh deals were Beau Belga, Norbert Torres, and rookie Anton Asistio.

