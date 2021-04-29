PBA won't be allowed to open season until number of COVID cases go down

THE national government will only allow the PBA to open its 2021 season if the number of COVID-19 cases will go down.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial bared the condition set by Malacañang following the meeting he and San Miguel Corp. sports director Alfrancis Chua had with Sen. Bong Go and executive secretary Salvador Medialdea on Wednesday.

Marcial said the league will still not be allowed to open even if the entire PBA family has been vaccinated.

The PBA commissioner said the government didn’t mention a specific number as to the desired number of active COVID-19 cases before giving the green light to the league games.

“Nag-request tayo kung ano pupuwede. Sinabi nila na, one, kailangan bumaba talaga ang ating cases ng COVID. Kung hindi bababa, baka hindi tayo makapaglaro,” said Marcial during Thursday’s press briefing.

Marcial was joined in the meeting by Barangay Ginebra governor Alfrancis Chua, who also requested for the resumption of practices for the season.

“Nag-request ako sa kanya na kung pupuwede, bigyan tayo ng pagkakataon para makapag-umpisa na ang PBA na makapaglaro at magsimula ng ensayo. Depende sa IATF kung bababa ang cases natin o ganito, bakit hindi,” said Chua.

The PBA is pushing for a closed-circuit set-up which allows teams to go home after games and practices, unlike in a bubble system in which they will be confined in a centralized area.

Even if the cases go down, however, Marcial said the PBA will still have to appeal for the IATF's clearance.

“Maski na-vaccine na tayo, kung hindi bababa, hindi pa rin matutuloy ang PBA. Kailangan bumaba ang cases,” said Marcial.

Prior to the press briefing, Marcial also met with players and coaches where he urged them to help the government create awareness for health protocols to help in lowering the COVID-19 cases in the country.

“Nag-meeting kami with coaches and players kanina lang na tulungan din tayo na sabihan natin ang taong-bayan na magtulung-tulong tayo para sa ating bansa na mapababa natin ang cases para matulungan ang economy, ‘yung mga maliliit na negosyo at ‘yung mga malalaking negosyo, nakapagsimula na tayo, makapagsimula na ang entertainment, makapagsimula na ang PBA na makabigay ng pag-asa at saya sa tao,” said Marcial.

