PBA will be losing this much money for every cancelled playdate

THE PBA is expected to take a big financial hit after its decision to cancel the games indefinitely as a precaution amid the rising cases of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country.

Although he declined to give an exact amount, Commissioner Willie Marcial admitted the league is bound to suffer losses that will easily hit seven figures for every playdate cancelled while the games are suspended indefinitely.

"Milyon ang talo 'don kada araw," the commissioner said.

Marcial, however, said that is a small price to pay considering the risks the league players, personnel, and fans will face if it ignored warning from the government and continued to hold games before fans.

"Hindi na namin tinitingnan kung ano impact, kung schedule o pera. Ang iniintindi muna natin yung kalagayan nating lahat," said Marcial, a day after arriving at a decision to suspend games following an emergency meeting with team owners.

"Hindi na natin tinitingnan kung ano mawawala sa amin. Ang mahalaga yung safety ng lahat, sa inyo, ako, at ng mga fans natin."

While he declined to dwell on the numbers, Marcial admitted that the league will take a financial hit from so many fronts for every playdate cancelled.

The biggest should come from reservations for venues like the Smart Araneta Coliseum, Mall of Asia Arena, Astrodome in Pasay, or, in the case of the D-League, The Arena in San Juan or the Ynares Arena in Pasig City.

All these should be settled (the PBA, sources said, normally pays the venues 30 percent of the gross ticket sales per game day, an amount that will have to be compensated for every cancellation).

Then there is the gate receipts lost, with the league moving to refund ticket reservations. But the biggest loss will be on advertising and sponsorship contracts that were 'compromised' by the decision to call off games, Marcial said.

Thankfully, Marcial said the postponed out-of-town game between Ginebra and Blackwater this Saturday in Balanga, Bataan will merely be re-scheduled through the provincial promoter, so there is little loss for the league there.

Aside from the financial hit, the cancellations may also force the league to prolong its season, again. If the situation doesn't improve, Marcial sees the league calendar further extending from February to as late as March next year.

"May commitment kasi kami sa mga ibang sponsors namin. May commitment kaming certain game days at kailangan namin mabigay yun. Sabi nila, 'Ba't di natin gawin yung best-of-five, maging best-of-three?'

"[Hindi puwede] Kasi meron tayong commitment sa mga sponsors natin, may mga minimum games dapat yan, may mga ganyan na component na di natin basta-basta magagawa," Marcial said.

"Habang tumatagal, palayo pa rin tayo nang palayo."