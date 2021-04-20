PBA wants all players and employees vaccinated before start of new season

THE PBA is hoping to have all PBA players ad employees vaccinated before staging the 2021 season.

PBA vice chairman Bobby Rosales said the league is drafting a vaccination program in the hope of holding a tournament without the need for a bubble setup.

Rosales made it clear that the bubble remains an option for the 46th season, although it will again be very costly for the league.

“Bubble is still an option on the table. It’s very costly not only financially but you also have to address the mental health inside the bubble.

“If we want to resume or open the season at the soonest possible time, the vaccination of the PBA family will be the first order of the day,” said Rosales.

